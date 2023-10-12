President Bola Tinubu has condoled with the leadership and members of the House of Representatives over the death of a lawmaker representing Isa/Sabon Birni federal constituency of Sokoto State, Hon. Abdulkadir Jelani Danbuga.

Hon. Danbuga died in the early hours of Wednesday following a brief illness.

The President said the death had created a void in his immediate family and robbed the people of his constituency of quality and uncompromising representation in the House of Representatives.

“His victory at the polls was, in itself, a testimony that he was loved by his people. He earned their respect. I understand that he had been providing effective representation for his constituents in the House.

“I offer my condolences to his family and constituents, as well as the people and government of Sokoto State. I also condole with the presiding officers of the House of Representatives and the entire membership over the devastating loss of an eminent colleague,” he said.

The President prayed for the repose of the soul of late Hon. Danbuga and for divine comfort to his family.