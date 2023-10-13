The Ona of Abaji and chairman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Adamu Baba, has paida courtesy visit to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Gwabin Musa.

The monarch was accompanied by other traditional rulers from the FCT.

He commended the CDS for the dedication in combatting security threats in some parts of the country, particularly the FCT.

He implored the Chief of Defence Staff to intensify efforts towards enhancing safety in Abuja, citing the escalating crime rate perpetrated by individuals known as ‘one chance’ criminals.

He also urged the military to take decisive measures aimed at addressingthe multiple security challenges bedevilling the country.

In his response, the Chief of Defence Staff urged the traditional rulers to sensitize their subjects on the importance of “see something and saying something,”which would enable swift military action.

He said security is a collective responsibility, and urged the traditional leaders to prioritize community policing as an effective solution towards tackling criminal activities in the FCT.