President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new Chief Executive Officers 14 agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

Special Adviser to the President Media and Publicity Chief Ajuri Ngelale said in a statement in Abuja that the appointments were in line with the President’s resolve to base Nigeria’s economic revival on the foundation of trade expansion through small, medium and large scale industry facilitation in the country.

The new appointees are Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, Corporate Affairs Commission; Afiz Ogun Oluwatoyin, Industrial Training Fund (ITF); Kamar Bakrin, National Sugar Development Council (NSDC); and Olufemi Ogunyemi, Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA).

Others are Nonye Ayeni, Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC); Aisha Rimi, Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC); Bamanga Usman Jada, Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA); Charles Odii, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN); and Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

Others include Rabiu Olowo, Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN), Anthony Atuche, Nigeria Commodities Exchange (NCE); Veronica Safiya Ndanusa, Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFCMB); Lucia Shittu, Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB); and Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC).

The President said he expects the new appointees to optimally deliver in accordance with new key performance indicating benchmarks as established by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.