President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Friday approved the appointment of Mr Bayo Onanuga as Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Chief Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement said the President also appointed Ms Delu Bulus Yakubu as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation. According to the statement, the apoontmenrs were part of efforts to prioritize effective and efficient working synergy between the Presidency and federal ministries