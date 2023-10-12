President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new and returning Chief Executives officers across agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

They are Aminu Maida as the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) replacing Professor Umar Garba Danbatta; Nkechi Egerton-Idehen as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), Dr Vincent Olatunji as the National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Tola Odeyemi as the Postmaster General of Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) .

The President also approved the reappointment of Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi as the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, wjo disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the President also approved the appointment Mr Idris Alubankudi as his Special Adviser on Technology and Digital Economy.

He said the was in line with the President’s determination to maximally leverage on Nigeria’s proven technological and digital economic prowess to reposition the nation’s economy toward greater financial inclusion.

Ajuri said the new l appointments take immediate effect.