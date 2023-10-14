President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of the governing board and management team of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) for a renewable term of four years.

They are Imam Ibrahim Kashim Imam, chairman of FERMA Board; Chukwuemeka Agbasi, Managing Director of FERMA; Yusuf Lawal Othman, member representing NARTO;

Ibi Terna Manasseh, member representing Federal Minustry of Works; ACM Shehu Mohammed, member representing Federal Road Safety Corps; Babatunde Daramola-Oniru, member (Finance), and Hon. Preye Oseke, member representing South-South.

Others are Hon. Oye Ojobe, member representing South-West; Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, member representing South-East; Senator Timothy Aduda, member representing North-Central; Engr. Abubakar Bappa, member representing North-East; and Aminu Adamu Papa member representing North-West.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Chief Ajuri Ngelale, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the appointments were in accordance with the provisions of Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007.

“President Tinubu expects the new appointees to achieve integrous and competent service delivery, given the central role that the institution will play in the sustainable health of growth-enabling infrastructure nationwide,” the statement said.