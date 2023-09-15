President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr Aliyu Tijani Ahmed as the new Federal Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI).

Mr Aliyu Tijani Ahmed is a recipient of Bachelors and Masters degrees in Sociology and has previously served the Nasarawa State Government as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and Commissioner for Education.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Chief Ajuri Ngelale said the appointment takes immediate effect.