President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said Thursday in Abuja that the federal government would construct the Eleme Junction-Onne axis of the East-West road linking the Port Harcourt Refinery.

The President said this when he received a high-powered 62-man delegation from Rivers state comprising leaders of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the State House.

He said the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mr Nyesom Wike would follow up on the issue for prompt action.

The President said neither Rivers state nor Nigeria has any business being associated with poverty, insecurity and under-development, assuring that under his leadership, the narrative would be permanently and positively changed.

Advising the younger generation to be more patient with the processes of government, the President said: “I am the Captain and Chief Salesman of the country. We have to reverse the trend and achieve possibilities within a short period of time.

“Our people have high expectations for us. I pledge to work hard, and I pray to God to put me on the right path, not to disappoint Nigerians.

“We are not meant to be in a position to be poor. We will turn the tide! Somewhere, somehow in this storm, there’s a quiet and peaceful place for us. We will locate it!

“We are not lazy people. We are richly endowed. We just need to be our brother’s keeper, and good neighbours to one another. I am not a President that will give excuses. I will work hard for our nation with purpose, determination and dedication to create wealth for all Nigerians. We have no reason to be poor! We will not look back, we will run aggressively forward.

“Today, we may be swimming against the tide. But the waves will soon propel us forward from behind. We will achieve the goals and dreams of our forefathers. I am inspired by the nation of people I now lead.”

In his remarks, Governor Siminalayi Fubara the Rivers state told the President that the delegation was on a solidarity and thank you visit.

“The people of Rivers state voted for you in the last general elections based on their belief in fairness, equity and justice. This is the first time that Rivers State is truly feeling the impact of the federal government since the inception of democracy in 1999,” he said.

He said the delegation appreciates the President for appointing capable sons and daughters of the state into highly strategic positions within his administration.

The governor particularly thanked the President for the appointments of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike; Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, and other sons and daughters of Rivers state into the boards and management of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other institutions.

The governor also applauded the President for attracting a $14 billion dollars investment approval for projects nationwide during the G-20 Summit, including the expansion of Indorama Petrochemicals in Eleme, Rivers state, stressing that the state had allocated 209 hectares of land in support of the new investment.