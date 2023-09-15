Ahead of the G77+China Leaders’ Summit starting Friday, Vice President Kashim Shettima has expressed the desire of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to deepen the existing bilateral relations with the Republic of Cuba.

The Vice President said this Thursday during a courtesy visit to the Vice President of Cuba, Salvador Valdez Mesa, at the Palace De Revolution in Havana.

The Vice President traced the history of relations between Nigeria, Africa and Cuba especially its support for Southern Africa.

“We hold Cuba in high esteem, especially your commitment to us in Africa”, he said.

While commending the existing relationship between the two countries, the Vice President reiterated the need to re-commit to future relations.

“Our relationship has been very excellent over the years and this relations needs to be strengthened and upscaled.

“This is why I came with Ministers of Agriculture and that of Science, Technologh and Innovation to explore future areas of partnership,” he said.

The Vice President stressed the need to explore opportunities in science, technology and innovation as well as the agriculture sector.

Also speaking, Vice President of Cuba praised Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa and the world.

He said Cuba takes its relations with Nigeria very seriously, stressing that the support to Africa in past decades was due to the fact that Cuba considers itself as an African state.

He expressed Cuba’s readiness to explore new areas of collaboration with Nigeria in sectors such as health, biodiversity and agriculture.

He also thanked Nigeria for its participation at the the G77+China Leaders’ Summit, saying “we attach great importance to your presence here.”