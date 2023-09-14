President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Hon. Zacch Adedeji as the new acting Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) with immediate effect.

The President has directed the erstwhile FIRS Chairman, Mr Muhammad Nami, to proceed on three months pre-retirement leave in line with Public Service Rule (PSR) 120243 with immediate effect.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Chief Ajuri Ngelale, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said Hon. Zacch Adedeji would serve in acting capacity for a 90-day period before his subsequent confirmation as the substantive Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service for a term of four (4) years in the first instance.

Hon. Zacch Adedeji is a first-class graduate in accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University.

He most recently served the nation as the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, following meritorious service terms as the Oyo State Commissioner of Finance and as the Executive Secretary/CEO of the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC).