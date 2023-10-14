Their highnesses, the Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and the Emir of Zazzau Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamali have paid a separate courtesy visit to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

The Emir of Zazzau, who was the first to visit, expressed gratitude for the CDS’s foresight in offering condolences over the tragic loss of eight worshippers in a recent collapse at Zaria Central Mosque.

Ambassador Bamali offered prayers for the triumphant outcomes of all the operations carried out by the military while lauding their commendable efforts in ensuring peace within the nation.

The Emir of Kano, accompanied by the emirate’s chiefs, expressed appreciation to the military for its exceptional contributions the country.

The Emir lauded the military for the monumental sacrifices in advancing nation-building efforts.

He stressed the vital need to augment military endeavours, while commending the favorable relationship between the emirate council and the 3 Brigade stationed in Kano.

He said with the unwavering backing from customary leaders, Kano state in particular and the entire nation would be confident of their security.

In his response to the Emir of Zauzau, the Chief of Defence Staff said the visit would significantly enhance troop morale.

He expressed gratitude for the display of affection for the military, and reassured Nigerians on military’s unwavering determination to combat insecurity in the country.

The Chief of Defence Staff pledged to take firm action against security threats along Zaria axis and other troubled regions in the country.

He said under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria would make remarkable progress.

The Chief of Defence Staff also expressed gratitude to the Emir of Kano and the people of the state for the support in tackling security challenges in the north-west region.







