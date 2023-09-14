The Niger state government would host the first subnational Green Economy Summit in Minna on October 24, 2023, Governor Muhammad Umaru Bago, has said.

The governor said this at a World Press Conference in Abuja.

He said that the two-day summit would attract experts and participants from around the world to exchange ideas, best practices, and innovations on green economy initiatives.

“Niger state government is hosting the 1st-ever subnational Green Economy Summit in response to the global challenges of environmental degradation, climate change impacts, insecurity and the growing need for sustainable solutions, where we will be unveiling the Niger State Green Economy Blueprint to guide our developmental choice of actions,” he said.

He said that the summit aligns with Nigeria’s commitment to reduce carbon emissions and transition to a low-carbon economy.

“The summit will help in meeting Nigeria’s pledge under the Paris Agreement, the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Subsequently, the summit will also emphasize the role of local communities and their indigenous knowledge systems in sustainable development while empowering them with the necessary knowledge and resources to engage in eco-friendly practices and green initiatives, to achieve the UN SDGs.

“Similarly, through panel discussions and presentations, the summit shall increase public awareness and knowledge about green technologies, sustainable practices, and environmental issues,” he said.

The governor said the theme of the summit, “Sustainable Future: Harnessing Green Assets and Innovation for Niger State’s Prosperity,”encapsulates the central vision and purpose of the Niger State Green Economy initiative.

“It communicates the state’s commitment to the sustainable development of its valuable natural resources (green assets), and the use of innovative practices in driving economic growth and prosperity.

“The target is to unlock the states’ green economy potential to achieve prosperity for all its residents. By adopting this theme, the Niger State Green Economy Summit aims to inspire collaboration, knowledge sharing, and concrete actions that will lead to a greener, more sustainable, and prosperous future for the state and its people,” he said.

He said about 500 participants from a broad spectrum of backgrounds are expected to discuss and proffer solutions to a wide range of issues at the summit including decarbonizing energy systems, circular economy, waste management, green agriculture, food security, eco-tourism and community development.

He said other issues to be discussed at the summit include conserving biodiversity for sustainable development, innovative solutions for water management, smart cities, sustainable urbanization, women and youth engagement.

“The event will have Keynote Speakers, lead speakers, panelists, presenters, and other contributors which include the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Honourable Ministers, heads of pertinent Agencies, State Governors, representatives of multilateral and bilateral international organizations, development partners and development finance institutions, captains of industry, local and international experts on the theme and sub-themes, members of the academia, community leaders, youth and women group representatives, civil society organizations, etc.”

He said the summit would coincide with the United Nations Day and the climate advocacy group, 350.org’s, International Day (of advocacy) for Climate Action celebrated on the 24th of October each year.

He said the choice of the date was to underscore the resolve to partake in achieving collective global goals through responsible local action as Nigeria prepares to participate at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference of Parties (COP 28) in Dubai, UAE, between Nov. 30th and Dec.12th,2023.

The governor said the benefits of the summit would be the protection of the environment from flood disaster as the issue of climate change would be addressed.

On the issue of security for investors who are expected to attend the summit and the citizens of Niger state, the governor said that security would not be an issue.

“As a state, we have and we are still investing in security and heavy security equipment. Don’t worry about security. Security wouldn’t be an issue but I can assure you Niger is safe,” he said.