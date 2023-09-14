The Computer-Based Test (CBT) confirmation and promotion examination being conducted by the federal government is part of the ongoing reforms in the civil service, Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, has said.

The Head of Service said this Wednesday while addressing media during a tour of the confirmation and promotion examination centres within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

She said the CBT confirmation and promotion examination is part of the digitalization pillar of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP 25).

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi, the Head of Service said the exercise was part of walking-the-talk on the ongoing digitalization drive of the OHCSF aimed at improving service delivery to the citizenry.

According to her, the paperless confirmation and promotion examination was meant to test the knowledge of officers about the civil service and how well they would cope with assignments as public servants in the overall interest of the country.

She said CBT confirmation and promotion examination was a highly rated and seamless with less human influence

which would give way to transparency and prompt release of results, unlike in the past where a lot of bulk question papers and answer sheets were handled resulting in human interference in the assessment of officers.

While revealing that it was the first CBT confirmation and promotion examination for officers, the Head of Service commended the level of comportment and commitment witnessed at the examination centres.

She also acknowledged the improvement on computer usage by various candidates, which she said was a plus.