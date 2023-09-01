The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa said Friday that the armed forces are united and committed to the civil authority in Nigeria.

The CDS said this when he visited the leaders of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) at the National Mosque in Abuja.

He assured that the military was committed to protecting democracy in Nigeria.

In his remarks, the representative of the National President of the NSCIA His Eminence Sultan Saad Abubakar, Barrister Haroun Eze condoled with the Chief of Defence Staff on the recent loss of military personnel in a plane crash in Niger state.

He said the NSCIA would always pray for the military in its fight against insurgency and terrorism.

He also called for a peaceful resolution to the political situation in Niger Republic.