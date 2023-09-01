The World Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Sahr Kpundeh as the new Country Manager for Rwanda, effective September 1, 2023.

Based in Kigali, Kpundeh will lead the World Bank’s engagement in Rwanda, which includes an active lending portfolio, a vibrant knowledge partnership, and a dynamic dialogue with the Government of Rwanda and a wide range of stakeholders.

Mr. Kpundeh, a US national originally from Sierra Leone, joined the World Bank in 2002 as a Senior Public Sector Management Specialist at the World Bank Institute. He has held various positions, including as Advisor in the World Bank’s Governance Global Practice and as Country Manager in South Sudan. His most recent assignment was Country Manager for Zambia.

In his new position, Kpundeh’s priorities will be to deliver on the World Bank’s Rwanda Country Partnership Framework (2021–2026); support the implementation of the World Bank’s Evolution Roadmap and innovate its use of financial instruments, working closely with the International Finance Corporation and Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, both part of the World Bank; ensure relationships with Rwanda are active across all the agencies; and lead a strong, well-functioning country team to deliver results on behalf of our client.