President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has felicitated with Vice President Kashim Shettima as he marks his 57th birthday on September 2, 2023.

The President joined the family, friends and associates of the former governor of Borno state in thanksgiving to God for the sustained grace of wisdom, character, compassion and bold leadership demonstrated by the Vice President over his years of service to Nigeria with notable distinction in both the private and public sectors.

The President extolled Shettima for his undying loyalty to the nation, and his steadfast resolve to improve society throughout an illustrious career, which included service in education as a lecturer at the University of Maiduguri, prior to moving into, and rising meteorically through the banking industry, before accepting to serve Borno state as a Commissioner in five different ministries.

The President also praised the Vice President for his courage in presiding over Borno state for eight years, during which a deadly insurgency riddled large areas of the North East.

“This remarkable public servant defied all odds in the region with a ferociously intellectual mind and an innovative doggedness to solve dynamic problems with dynamic solutions, building high quality leaders and institutions for the sustainably developing future of Borno state,” he said.

The President prayed for the continued well-being of the quintessential political leader and his family.