The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Gwabin Musa Friday visited leaders of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) at the National Mosque in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the CDS conveyed good tidings from the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the entire Muslim Ummah.

He thanked the Islamic leaders for relentless prayers for the country’s military in particular and the nation in general.

He said the though Nigeria was passing through some challenges, the country would continue to grow and remain better.

“Nigeria will surely be safe,” he said.

The CDS also called for a sustained prayers and support for the military personnel as they discharge their constitutional responsibilities.

In his remarks, the representative of the National President of the NSCIA His Eminence Sultan Saad Abubakar, Barrister Haroun Eze condoled with the Chief of Defence Staff on the recent loss of military personnel in a plane crash in Niger state.

He said the NSCIA would always pray for the military in its fight against insurgency and terrorism.

He also called for a peaceful resolution to the political situation in Niger Republic.