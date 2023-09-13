The First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu has disbursed N500 million, relief and resettlement packages to families displaced by communal clashes and conflicts in six local governments of Plateau state.

A total of 500 families drawn from Mangu, Riyom, Barkin Lado, Bassa, Bokos and Jos South local governments got N1 million each to enable them return to their communities and rebuild homes.

Speaking at the event, the First Lady urged the communities to live in peace and harmony to guarantee sustainable growth and progress.

She said it is by living in peace and love that the great potentials of the nation would be actualised.

“I urge all Nigerians to embrace dialogue, tolerance, and understanding as we work together to build a more harmonious society. Let us remember that our diversity is our strength, and together, we can overcome the challenges that threaten our unity.

“To the affected families, I want you to know that you are not alone in this journey to recovery. We, stand with you and extend our hands in solidarity, offering not only financial support but also our prayers as you return to your homes and communities in safety and peace,” she said.

The First Lady also emphasized the need for food production in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency on food production.

Also speaking, Governor Caleb Mutfwang of his remarks the Plateau state commended the First Lady for demonstrating true motherhood.

He said that despite the state being governed by an opposition party, the First Lady looked beyond this to bring relief and succour to the grieving families.

“Her being here today tells a wonderful story that after politicking, we must face governance and governance is all about the people.

“I assure you that we will supervise the use of the money and ensure it is used for the purpose it was given,” he said.