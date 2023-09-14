The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Gwabin Musa has assured of the readiness of the Nigerian armed forces to support the policies and programmes of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.

The CDS said this while presenting a paper to members of senior course 46 of Nigerian Defence Academy and the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) titled, “Nigeria Security and Defence Policies: my leadership concepts for the Armed Forces of Nigeria.”

He assured of the armed forces’ resolve to defend the country’s democracy and rid the nation of all forms of security challenges.

He called on the course participants to redouble their loyalty and commitment to democratic tenets and rule of law.

The CDS also paid an operational visit to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) where he charged cadets to see their admission into the NDA as a rare privilege to serve the nation.

He called on the passing-out cadets to be ready to serve and to put to practice all they have learnt in the field.

He thanked officers, soldiers and civilian staff of the BDA for the services they are rendering to country and its people.

He also commended then for their efforts in moulding and producing future military leaders for the country.

The CDS also inspected the ongoing projects at the Nigerian Defence Academy and the Armed Forces Command and Staff College where he promised speedy completion of the projects.













