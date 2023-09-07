The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Gwabin Musa has identified unity and harmony as a catalyst for national growth and development.

General Musa said this Wednesday when he visited the headquarters of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Abuja.

The CDS emphasised the need for unity among Nigerians, stressing differences should enhance national development rather than division.

The CDS appreciated CAN for its prayers and support to the armed forces, and reiterated the commitment of the military to the sustenance of democracy in the country.

He said the business of securing the nation was a collective responsibility as no one can do it alone.

In his remarks, national President of CAN, Dr Daniel Okoh, thanked the CDS for the visit, and assured of CAN’s continuous support to the military to discharge its constitutional responsibilities.

He also applauded the CDS for being the first to visit the CAN Secretariat, stressing that religious bodies are closer to the grassroot.

The CAN President also commended the CDS and the armed forces for securing the nation.











