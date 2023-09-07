The Minister of Information and National Orientation Mr Mohammed Idris Malagi said information regarding activities and intervention programmes by the Renewed Hope Initiative would henceforth receive wider coverage.

The minister said this during a courtesy call on the First Lady and national chairperson of the Renewed Hope Initiative, Senator Oluremi Tinubu CON, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He said the activities would enjoy coverage in order to capture more women and other vulnerable groups targeted by the initiative across the country.

“We all know that her role is largely to support Mr President in the execution of his policies, but she also has her own Initiative. We discussed about that and how the Ministry of Information and National Orientation can help in disseminating that to the Nigerian public,” he said.