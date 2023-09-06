On behalf of the custodian of the two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Deputy Governor of Makkah Region Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz would on Wednesday honour the winners of the 43rd edition of King Abdulaziz International Competition for the Memorization, Recitation and Interpretation of the Holy Quran.

Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance and General Supervisor of the competition Dr Abdullatif Al Al-Sheikh expressed appreciation for the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince’s constant support for the competition.

He said constant support for the competition is a testimony to the Kingdom’s endeavour to care for and disseminate the teachings of the Holy Quran.

He said the competition motivates Muslim youths around the world to memorize the Quran, and contributes to raising a generation that adheres to the teachings of the Quran and Sunnah.

According to him, this year’s competition witnessed the participation of the largest number of countries since it started in 1399 Hijri.

He said the competition brought together 166 contestants from 117 countries, and has a prize pool of SAR4 million.

E-judging was used in the preliminary and final competition qualifiers.