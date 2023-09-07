President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Wednesday assured Nigerians of his renewed and energized focus on delivering his vision of a unified, peaceful and prosperous nation, following the judgment by the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

The President welcomed the judgment of the tribubal with an intense sense of solemn responsibility and preparedness to serve all Nigerians, irrespective of all diverse political persuasions, faiths, and tribal identities.

The President said he recognizes the diligence, undaunted thoroughness, and professionalism of the five-member bench led by Justice Haruna Tsammani in interpreting the law.

He commended the tribunal for discharging its duties, stressing that the panel’s exclusive respect for the merits of the petitions brought forward further reflects the continuing maturation of Nigeria’s legal system and the advancement of Africa’s largest democracy at a time when democratic system of government is under test in other parts of the continent.

The President said he believes that the presidential candidates and political parties that have lawfully exercised their rights by participating in the 2023 general elections and the judicial process have affirmed Nigeria’s democratic credentials.

The President urged his challengers to inspire their supporters in the trust that the spirit of patriotism would now and forever be elevated above partisan considerations, manifesting into support for our government to improve the livelihood of all Nigerians.

The President thanked Nigerians for the mandate given to him to serve the country while promising to meet and exceed their expectations, by the grace of God Almighty, and through very diligent hard work with the team that has been put in place for that sole purpose.