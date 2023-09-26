The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) said it would support the federal government in its quest to make life better for the citizens.

Director General of the institute, Dr Ayo Omotayo, said this in an interview with State House correspondents after a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima.

“The Vice President has demonstrated a deep understanding of the problems that Nigeria is facing and of course, he also showed that he has ideas of how these things can be done. So for us at NIPPS we are ready to face the challenge.

“With him, we are ready to offer policy advisory and of course come up with strategies that will enable the government to achieve its vision of giving us a better Nigeria in a very, very short while.

“The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) is supervised by the office of the Vice President and since his assumption of office; we have not had the opportunity of briefing him of what our plans are for the year.

“So we came to have this engagement briefing on what we have been doing since he resumed office and what our plans are for the rest of the year. I can assure you that the engagement was very fruitful,” he said.

He said the institute was happy with the determination of the Vice President to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to make Nigeria better.

He appealed to Nigerians to be patient as the current leader of the country addresses the challenges of the nation.

“We at NIPSS are very impressed by the determination of Mr. Vice President to ensure that Nigeria becomes a better place. We are aware of his understanding of Nigeria’s problem though if somebody understands the problem solving the problem becomes less challenging.

“What I would just say is that we need a little bit of patience from Nigerians in order to allow the seed that this administration is sowing to germinate so that we can have a country of our dreams,” he said.