…Tasks MTN on fast-tracking digital mobile money, education

Vice President Kashim Shettima said Tuesday that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is putting measures in place to provide enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the country.

Vice President said this when he hosted the managements of First Surat Group and MTN Nigeria at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He called on MTN Nigeria to spearhead digital mobile money and digital education, stressing that the Tinubu administration was willing to partner with various stakeholders in the quest to help boost the nation’s productivity base and generate rapid employment.

He assured the MTN Nigeria of federal government’s commitment to remove all obstacles militating against businesses.

He said gone are the days of double taxation and unnecessary bottlenecks, adding that the President’s policy on the ease of doing business would be carried to the later.

Promising that Nigeria’s economy would pick up massively in less than 15 months, he charged the telecommunication giant to consider fastracking digital mobile money, as well as digital education in Nigeria.

“I have never seen anyone committed to revamping Nigeria’s economy like President Tinubu. Yes, we may be facing challenges but believe me, in no distant time the country will be better off for it,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Mr Ernest Ndukwe, and the Chief Executive Officer, Karl Olutokun Toriola, said the telecom firm remains committed to the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

According to them, MTN Nigeria would soon birth the much needed 5G network in Nigeria.