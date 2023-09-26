President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said Tuesday that prevention of the transmission of drugs must be prioritized by the global community in order to address the challenge of organized crime.

The President said this Tuesday at the opening session of the 31st meeting of the Heads of National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies, Africa (HONLAF).

The President, who was represented on the occasion by Vice President Kashim Shettima, called for strong partnerships among nations in curbing the menace, in order to guarantee peaceful and free societies around the world.

“Operational partnerships and cooperation to ensure that the outcome of these four days of deliberation will advance public safety and the emergence of drug-free African communities. Our stance has always been our proactive actions to prevent any individual or group from turning our countries into a mine field of drug trafficking.

“We must prioritize prevention, education and rehabilitation to empower our youth with knowledge and opportunities. We must scare them away from the treacherous path of drug abuse and trafficking and protect our economy form the consequences of their actions,” he said.

The President said hosting of the HONLAF conference by Nigeria underscores the commitment of the Nigerian government to the fight against drug trafficking and abuse.

“The choice of Nigeria for this gathering I believe is a profound recognition of the campaign and fight against illicit drugs in Nigeria as made by our lead agency, the National drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“We are hosting the 31st HOLAF meeting here to reassure you of our promise to participate in building a world not threatened by the infiltration of illicit drugs,” he said.

The President implored heads of national drug law enforcement agencies in Africa to renew the fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in their respective countries.

He warned that the African continent would remain in chains till it breaks free from the shackles of the criminal enterprises of drug barons and syndicates of illicit drugs.

“If we don’t dismantle the criminal enterprises that threaten our future and build a brighter tomorrow for all Africans, we will remain in chains in a diseased and amoral world, as will our children and their children,” he told the anti-narcotics agencies’ chiefs.

In his remarks, Chairman of NDLEA, retired Brigadier-General Buba Marwa, said the agency would continue to fight the menace of drug trafficking to rid the society of criminals.

He said the stakeholders’ commitment to addressing the world’s drug problem, noting that Nigeria would continue to uphold the objectives of multilateral organizations dedicated to combating drug trafficking and related crimes.

He said the danger of organized crime around the world must be controlled through collaboration, stressing that world’s drug problem cannot be effectively tackled by individual entities.