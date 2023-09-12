President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated His Royal Highness, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, on the occasion of his 71st birthday and the commemoration of his landmark 20th year on the throne.

The President described the first-class monarch, who is also the Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, as a consummate statesman and a most respected national leader.

“I join a multitude of Nigerians, family members and friends in celebrating His Royal Highness, the Etsu Nupe. This is a remarkable moment which calls for thanksgiving in the celebration of a purposeful life that has been well lived,” the President said.

The President said throughout his decorated career as a military official and upon his ascension to the revered throne of his forefathers two decades ago, the Etsu Nupe has remained steadfast in his service to Nigeria and his people.

The President prayed for more fulfilling years for the traditional ruler and urged him to rededicate himself in his effort to improve society.