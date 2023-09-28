The National Economic Council (NEC) has directed the 36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to fast-track the distribution of palliatives to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina state while addressing State House correspondents at the end of the monthly NEC meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

He said the NEC took the decision after receiving an update on the distribution of palliatives by the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kwara state, Mr Abdulraman Abdulrazaq.

“The update was given by the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulraman Abdulrazaq. He stated that members of the Council (State governments) have received the sum of two billion naira each from the federal government as part of the palliatives and work in progress by each of them and he Council urged members to re-double efforts to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians,” he said.

He said state governments were appreciative of the federal government for mediating in the purchase of maize by the sub-nationals, which he said, was cheaper compared to what obtains in the open market.