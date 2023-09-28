The National Economic Council (NEC) has categorized the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) into three groups for smooth handling of issues relating to flood disasters and the distribution of relief materials.

Minister of Federal capital Territory Mr Nyesom Wike said this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the monthly NEC) meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

He said the states were grouped by the special committee set up by the NEC to assess the impact of flood disasters in the country.

“The States in group ‘A’ those with over 15 points, the most affected States are Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, Rivers, Enugu, Kano, Oyo, Yobe, Zamfara

“Those in group ‘B’ those with 10-15 points are Cross River, Delta, Jigawa, Kwara, and Ondo. While those in category ‘C’ with less than 10 points are Katsina, Abia, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba, FCT,” he said.

He said the NEC also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide immediate intervention to the states affected by floods.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications Mr Stanley Nkwocha said the council received briefing on the details of balances in the nation’s excess crude and other accounts.

“Excess Crude Account, $473,754.57; Stabilization Account, N34,936,868,803.58; Development of Natural Resources, N128,330,636,441.14,” he said.