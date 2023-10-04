The African Centre for Youth Sports and Development (ACYSD) has revealed that about 10000 girls from across the Federal Capital Territory and its environs are expected to participate at the All Girls Colour Run event which is meant to mark this year’s edition of the International Day of the Girl Child.

The Organisers noted that the All Girl Colour Run will be preceded by a Conference on the 11th and 12th of October where influential figures, advocates, and champions of girls’ rights would brainstorm on strategies for empowering girls through sports.

This was contained in a statement made available to the media by the founder and Executive Director of ACYSD, Yinka Suleiman. She noted that the events would be held in partnership with other local and international organisations.

Speaking more on both events, Yinka said, “The conference will address challenges faced by girls in sports and explore ways to increase their participation. Distinguished members from the international community, sports advocates, top athletes, and notable women will grace the occasion.

“And for the (All Girls Colour Run), which is a vibrant 5km fun run celebrating girls’ participation in sports and wellness is aimed at promoting physical activity, self-expression, and camaraderie among girls.

ACYSD believes in the transformative power of sports to empower girls and address the unique challenges they face. By organizing these events, we seek to create a platform for dialogue, inspiration, and practical solutions” she stressed.

ACYSD CEO explained further that the events will provide a space to champion the rights of girls and encourage their active participation in sports. She also noted that the Advancing Girls Conference will feature thought-provoking discussions on strategies to overcome barriers hindering girls in sports.

ACYSD invites all stakeholders, including government representatives, educators, parents, students, and the public, to participate and contribute to this impactful celebration.

Yinka Suleiman expressed immense enthusiasm, stating, “These events represent a pivotal moment in our ongoing commitment to promoting the rights and empowerment of girls. We believe in the transformative power of sports, and these gatherings are a testament to the positive impact it can have on girls’ lives.” She concluded.