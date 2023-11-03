President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said Wednesday that Nigeria is full of potential that should be harnessed for the good of its citizens.

The President said this at the opening session of a three-day 2023 Cabinet Retreat for ministers, presidential aides, permanent secretaries and top government functionaries at the State House in Abuja.

He said the federal government, under his leadership, would effectively utilize the country’s population and natural endowments.

He said ministers, presidential aides, permanent secretaries and top government functionaries should be focused and determined to succeed in carrying out their responsibilities.

“Deliver? Yes we must achieve it for the sake of millions of people. Yes, we are talking about the population of this country. What do you do with it, make it an asset or a liability? We should focus on its progress and come up with all endeavours.

“We have great talents around the world; we are the biggest intellectually sound country in the horn of Africa. Yes, we may have challenges but we are still blessed with arable land. We can do it, we can build our country.

“It is about practical determination and focused evaluation. Yes it is our country; we have no other one, let us be proud that we are Nigerians. We can do it, we can show leadership to make democracy a lasting reference for the rest of Africa,” he said.

The President said he was optimistic that things would improve in the country, stressed that the issue of corruption would be addressed.

“I believe in Nigeria. It started from the day I was sworn-in, that bold endeavour is only achieved through courage, determination and focused leadership. We are going through the reform but painfully we still have other challenges.

“Let us look forward and be determined that corruption will go, progress will be achieved, better wages for our workers; living wages. We will transform the economy to work for millions of our citizens. We must take 50 million people out of poverty,” he said.

The President said there was the need for the ministers, presidential aides, permanent secretaries and top government functionaries to cooperate with one another in order to succeed as they carry out their different tasks.