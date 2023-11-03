The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Gwabin Musa has commenced an operational tour of Kogi state on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Speaking at the Kogi State Government House, the CDS warned against electoral violence in all its ramifications.

He said the military was ready to enforce the presidential directive aimed at taking resolute action against perpetrators of electoral violence.

He said the military, in collaboration with other security agencies, is poised to create a conducive environment for Kogi indigenes to vote for their preferred candidate.

He called on the electorate to shun electoral violence and embrace peace and tolerance, stressing that security agencies have zero tolerance for electoral violence.

The CDS assured that security agents would ensure full compliance with presidential directives aimed at dealing decisively with electoral offenders.

The CDS also condoled with the government and people of Kogi state over the demise of the Ohionoyi of Ebiraland Alhaji Ado Ibrahim.

Addressing the troops of OPERATION SAFE CONDUCT in Kogi state, the CDS called for absolute professionalism by the military during the forthcoming election.

He warned military personnel not to be involved in any act that is inimical to the smooth conduct of the forthcoming governorship election.

He assured of the unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of the people of Kogi state at all times.

The CDS also stressed the need for the citizens to report any misconduct by military personnel to the appropriate authorities and collaborate with troops in fulfilling their constitutional duties.

The CDS also had a separate meeting with military commanders and heads of security agencies in the state, and urged them to facilitate an environment that permits the people of Kogi state to exercise their civic responsibilities by electing the candidates of their choice.

He warned against any attempt to undermine the forthcoming guvernatorial election in Kogi election.

He said security personnel would be closely monitored to ensure that they execute their duties without fear or favour.

He said there is a standing Court Marshal responsible for prosecuting any military personnel who are found guilty of neglecting their duties during the election period.

The CDS called on all military personnel to remain impartial and prioritize maximum safety of lives and property before, during and after the elections.











