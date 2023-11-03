The Head of Civil Service of the Federation Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan has inaugurated a nine-member interim management committee for the Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) Cooperative Society.

The interim management committee is made up of Mr Kelvin Nwachukwu from the OHCSF as President, Mr Nayaya Usaini from the OHCSF as Vice President, Mr Oguniyi Jide Bukola from Federal Ministry of Interior as General Secretary, and Mrs Rosemary Enemaku from the OHCSF as Financial

Secretary.

Others are Mr Biodun Adeniyi from the OHCSF as Treasurer, Mr Gaji Abatcha from the OHCSF as Assistant Secretary, Mr Effiong Etim Offiong from the Federal Ministry of Finance as PRO, Mr Godwin E. Abakpa from the PSIN as Ex-Officio and Mr Inuwa Umar Yandagi from the OHCSF as Ex-Officio.

The committee was inaugurated at the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) in Abuja.

Speaking at the event, the Head of Service

said the inauguration of the committee marks a significant step towards realising the objectives of the FISH Co-operative Society.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of Service Welfare Office (SWO) Mr Mahmud Adam Kambari, the Head of Service said the cooperative society is a platform to access funds and lands to enable civil servants acquire houses at affordable rates.

She said the FISH Co-operative Society was designed as a special purpose vehicle for accelerated provision of affordable housing for federal civil servants through an integrated strategy involving group land allocation, inter-ministerial collaborations and provision of infrastructure and site services.

She said members of the interim management committee, cutting across the six geo-political zones of the country, were expected to bring on board their experiences, skills and expertise in managing the affairs of the FISH Cooperative Society for the next of one year.

She said committee is saddled with the responsibilities of mobilizing membership, putting in place machinery for the smooth operation of the co-operative society and conducting election for a substantive management committee in line with the approved by-laws and operational guidelines.

She urged members of the committee to serve the cooperative society with diligence, responsibility and strong commitment to achieving results.

“I urge you to approach your roles with unwavering integrity and dedication,” she said.

Responding, President of the committee Mr Kelvin Nwachukwu, assured the Head of Service that they would deliver on the terms of reference.