Vice President Kashim Shettima said despite efforts by governments at different levels, the country’s housing deficit remains huge as N21 trillion would be required to effectively bridge the gap.

Vice President stated this Sunday night in Sokoto at the groundbreaking of the construction of a 500-unit housing estate by Governor Ahmed Aliyu .

“Nigeria has a deficit of 28 million houses and we will need N21 trillion to meet our housing needs. This step taken by the Governor is highly commendable and worthy of emulation by other State governments. The governor has started well by completing the roads and flyovers he inherited,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Ahmed Aliyu said the 500-unit housing estate would be for civil servants based on an owner-occupier basis.

“This is a project that was initiated by the former Governor of the state, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko but was later abandoned by the immediate past administration but we are determined to complete it for the benefit of our workers and the general public,” he said.

The governor said the project, located at Wamakko Local Government Area, would cost the state government N7.3 billion to complete.

The event which was to mark 100 days in office by the administration was attended by former Governor of Sokoto state, Senator Aliyu Wamakko; Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari; Minister of State, Water Resources and Sanitation, Bello Goronyo; and former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Mukhtari Shagari, among others.