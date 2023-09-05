Vice President Kashim Shettima has called on political appointees and civil servants to exercise discretion in their public and private lives and to avoid actions that would tarnish the reputation of the federal government.

Shettima said this Monday at the opening ceremony of a retreat and sensitisation programme for political aides and some civil servants on administrative procedure and governance in the public sector organised by the State House in conjunction with Direct Knowledge Consult Limited.

“From today, your words and actions will undergo more intense scrutiny, occasionally even rigorous criticism.

“From this very moment, you are bound by the laws of our land in all matters of official correspondence. These laws outline the consequences for both intentional and unintended mishandling of the information entrusted to your care.

“Should you falter in this duty, the consequences would ripple far beyond the intricate fabric of governance. They could erode public trust, jeopardize national security, and undermine the very integrity of our administration.

“Understand that your credibility, that of your team, your superiors, and indeed, the entire government, rests in the balance, and history reminds us that very few have emerged unscathed from the aftermath of such ethical lapses.

“The State House is a bastion of order. It’s the engine room of our nation’s public service. Within its precincts, operations pivot upon a hierarchy, wherein each role and position adheres to well-defined protocols and communication procedures.

“Your primary instinct should always revolve around the recognition that you are part of a team, united in the pursuit of a shared objective. There is no need for rivalry. This, precisely, is the essence of your presence here.

“Leadership, for us, means breaking down barriers of inequality and fostering a safe, peaceful society. To truly expand educational opportunities and empower our youth with knowledge for self-reliance, we must fully dedicate ourselves to our duties within the State House,” he said.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of State House, Mr Funso Adebiyi, said the retreat was organised to register the commitment of the political aides towards actualising the goals of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.

He said participants would be exposed to techniques of information and documents management systems in order to ensure the smooth running of the administration.