President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of 18 Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants in the office of the Vice President to actualise the agenda of the federal government across the different sectors of the economy.

The team, comprising 6 Special Advisers and 12 Senior Special Assistants, would work in the office of the Vice President, supporting the “Renewed Hope” agenda of the Tinubu administration, Director Information in the Office of the Vice President Mr Olusola Abiola said in a statement in Abuja Monday.

The appointees are Rukaiya El-Rufai, Special Adviser to the President on National Economic Council (NEC) and Climate Change; Tope Kolade Fasua as Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters; Aliyu Modibbo Umar, Special Adviser, General Duties; Hakeem Baba Ahmed, Special Adviser on Political Matters, and Jumoke Oduwole, Special Adviser to the President on PEBEC and Investment.

Others include Sadiq Wanka, Special Adviser to the President on Power Infrastructure; Usman Mohammed, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Office Coordination; Kingsley Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications; Ishaq Ahmed Ningi, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Digital Media and Emergency Management; Peju Adebajo, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Investment and Privatisation; Mohammed Bulama, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political/Special Duties; Kingsley Uzoma, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Agricbusiness and Productivity Enhancement; Gimba Kakanda, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Research and Analytics, and Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Job Creation and MSMEs.

Others include Nasir Yammama, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Innovation; Zainab Yunusa, Senior Special Assistant to the President on NEC; Mariam Temitope, Senior Special Assistant to the President, Regional Development Programmes; and Bashir Maidugu, Deputy State House Counsel (Senior Special Assistant to the President).