Members of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on International Boundary Dispute between Cameroun and Nigeria have visited the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Christopher Gwabin Musa, at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) in Abuja.

Chairperson of the committee Rep Beni Lar said the committee was established sequel to a motion on the of displacement of Boki Local Government area of Rivers State by Cameroun.

She said the committee was mandated to investigate the case and ensure maximum security for the disputed territory.

While commiserating with the CDS on the recent loss of military personnel in Imo state, Lar commended the military for the significant improvement of security situation in the country.

Also speaking, the CDS General Christoper G Musa assured of adequate security and logistics support to the committee.

He thanked the National Assembly for its continues support to Armed Forces, particularly, in area of appropriation.

He said although the committee’s task was daunting, he was confident of the ability of the personalities involved to do a thorough job.







