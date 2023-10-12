…Says party will appeal judgement

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Dr Abdulahi Umar Ganduje said Tuesday that the party would go ahead with campaigns for the November 11, 2023, gubernatorial election in

Bayelsa state despite the disqualification of its candidate Mr Timipre Stlva by a High Court in Abuja.

Ganduje said this while fielfing questions from State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Last two weeks I was in Bayelsa for two good days and I think they were ready and they’re still ready to win the election. Therefore, this is a little distraction anyway, but we will overcome it. We believe the appeal court will give us positive judgment but that will not stop us from making arrangement for the forthcoming election which is coming up on 11th November 2023,” he said.

Ganduje said the party would approach the Appeal Court to set aside the judgement.

“Well, it’s unfortunate that judgement, but we can say that it is democracy in action. But we learned that the person who took the issue to the court of law is not even qualified, because he did not contest with Sylva.

“Therefore, he’s not even qualified to take the issue to the court. However, we are appealing. We’re waiting for the judgment and then we appeal for calm on that issue,” he said.