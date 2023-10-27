Governor Dikko Umar Radda of Katsina state Thursday paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa.

Speaking during the visit, the governor of called for improved security measures in the country, stressed that the state government would not not engage in any form of negotiation with bandits.

He said the state government was committed to employing military might to coerce the bandits into participating in negotiations.

“We recognized the necessity of employing both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies to tackle the issue at hand. Currently, we are unable to engage in negotiations with the bandits while they hold the upper hand.

“Our aim is to initiate discussions with them only after exerting significant pressure, prompting them to declare their willingness for dialogue. Once this stage is reached, we will proceed with negotiations and facilitate their reintegration into society,” he said.

The governor said the state government had launched the Community Security Watch to complement the efforts of the military and other security agencies in the ongoing battle against bandits.

He said the visit to the Chief of Defence Staff was to strengthen the existing relationship between the state government and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The governor commended the military for its role in ensuring security in the state and other parts of the country.

Also speaking, the Chief of Defence Staff expressed gratitude to the governor for implementing the community security watch programme, and urged other governors to follow suit.

He called on governors in the north-west to collectively address and mitigate the various security challenges plaguing the region.









