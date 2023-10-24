President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr Abdullahi Mustapha as the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN).

This was contained in a statement issued Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Chief Ajuri Ngelale

The statement reads: “Dr Abdullahi Mustapha has served for over a decade in the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) with significant experience in the Energy and Space Technology sectors.

“Mustapha most recently obtained his Doctorate degree in Mechanical Engineering with a focus on Renewable Energy, followed by a Post-Doctoral Fellowship as a Research Associate in the School of Engineering at the prestigious University of Manchester.

“President Tinubu expects the new ECN Chief Executive to make a positive impact on his administration’s intensive push to diversify the nation’s energy sources in a synergized fashion across the government toward the ultimate aim of industrializing every part of the country with every citizen emancipated from the shackles of energy poverty.”