President Bola Tinubu has directed security agencies to rescue the remaining female students of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, who were recently abducted by terrorists.

Condemning the reprehensible act of abduction, the President said there was no moral justification for such heinous crimes against innocent victims whose only “offense” was their pursuit of quality education.

The President commiserated with all the families directly impacted by the sad incident, stressing that his administration has a solemn duty to protect every Nigerian citizen, and in line with this commitment.

He assured the families of the abducted students that no effort will be spared in ensuring their safe return.

The President pledged that the federal government is determined to ensure that educational institutions remain sanctuaries of knowledge, growth, and opportunity, and totally free from the menacing acts of terrorists.