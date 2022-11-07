Zimbabwe’s first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s wife, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian earlier on Sunday.

During the meeting, Amirabdollahian said ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Zimbabwe were on the path to expansion and expressed hope that bilateral relations would further develop in all areas with the holding of the ninth summit of the two countries’ joint cooperation commission in the near future.

He referred to the meeting of the two countries’ presidents on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and stressed the will of the high political leadership in the two countries to develop ties in various fields.

Mrs Mnangagwa, for her part, said, “Zimbabwe attaches special value to the development of bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

She also urged comprehensive economic relations between the two countries in various areas to solidify bilateral ties and stressed further cooperation on the basis of the available potentials, pointing to her country’s capacities in the fields of agriculture, mining, health, and medicine.