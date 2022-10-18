On October 15, 2022, Zanzibar Island, also known as Unguja, was named Africa’s leading beach destination by the 29th World Travel Awards (WTA), for the 2nd year running!

It topped the WTA 2022 rankings, beating some of Africa’s best, including Cape Town, South Africa; Diani, Kenya and Dakhla, Morocco.

Zanzibar Island is the largest and most populated island of the Zanzibar archipelago, in Tanzania. It is a hilly island, about 85 kilometres (53 miles) long (north-south) and 30 kilometres (19 miles) wide (east-west) at its widest, with an overall area of about 1,666 square kilometres (643 square miles).

Zanzibar Island is located in the northern half of the Zanzibar Archipelago, in the Indian Ocean, about 59 kilometres (37 mi) south of the second largest island of the archipelago, Pemba.

Zanzibar Island is surrounded by a number of smaller islands and islets, with only two of them, Tumbatu and Uzi, being inhabited. Other minor islands around Unguja are Bawe, Chapwani, Changuu, Chumbe, Kizingo, Kwale, Latham, Mautani, Miwi, Mnemba, Mwana wa Mwana, Nianembe, Popo, Pungume and Ukanga.