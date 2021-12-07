Governor Hope Uzodinma Imo state said Tuesday that steps are being taken to address security challenges in the south-east region of the country.

Addressing State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, the governor said the Nigerian leader pledged to do more to boost security in the area, ahead of the yuletide season.

“Prominent among the issues we discussed is the increasing insecurity in the South-East. Despite the activities of bandits and unknown gunmen in the area, you recall that the correctional facility in Owerri the Imo State capital was broken and over 1800 inmates were released and since that time they have been on rampage committing all sorts of crime like kidnapping and armed robbery among others.

“There need for us to really clean up the State because this period of Christmas is so important to our people and we want to ensure that those coming home for Christmas will have a condusive atmosphere to enjoy and celebrate the season.

“I asked for support with additional manpower and also some kind of funding to support the security situation in Imo State and the President graciously approved,” he said.

On the recently concluded gubernatorial election in Anambra state where he served as the chairman of the campaign council of his party the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Governor said he explained to the President how they tried their best to win but did not get the desired result.

“On Anambra election, it has come and gone and other things may be post-election activities. I was able to explain to the President how we tried to win the election; we campaigned vigorously and we also converted a lot of people to APC but the election was greeted by voter apathy because of the high level of insecurity in Anambra. Other decisions and positions would be taken by the leadership of the party. I have done my part as the Chairman of the campaign council,” he said.

The governor l also expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress would be victorious in the 2023 elections and continue to govern the country.