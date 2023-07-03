The former Governor of Zamfara state Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima Monday had a meeting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

Addressing State House correspondents after the meeting, Yerima said he was impressed with the actions and decisions of the President so far.

He said the discomfort Nigerians are currently facing as a result of some the decisions taken by the President would soon go away.

“The President, having taken over the realm of affairs of our country, he came up with three quick decisions that I believe as an economist, are going to help this country to achieve development. He removed the fuel subsidy, which former leaders could not remove, he has harmonized the foreign exchange, which is going to help the import and export system of this country and finally he re-opened the borders for goods and services to flow in Nigeria free.

“These three decisions were taken in the interest of Nigeria and with patience Nigerians will see the advantage of taking these decisions. What the President needs is prayers and the support of Nigerians. We have to be patient and I am sure the initial discomfort associated with the decisions especially removal of subsidy I am sure will go away in due course,” he said.

The former Governor assured citizens that already plans are in the pipeline for palliative measures that would cushion the effects of the removal of subsidy on fuel.

“On palliatives, the government is discussing with Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress and in due course things will be put in place to reduce the hardship being faced by Nigerians,” he sai.

Commenting on the problem of banditry in Zamfara state and the North-West region of the country, Yerima called for a robust dialogue between the federal government and the bandits.

“These people are Nigerians and I believe that the Nigerian military and other security agencies have the capacity to deal with them squarely if directed and are given the resources they require, support and the political will.

“But the collateral damage that will be associated with the actions they will take is what I believe should be avoided. In the past, the late President Umaru Yar’adua had similar interaction with militants of the Niger-Delta and it was successful.

“The major causes of this problem are poverty and ignorance. So, I believe that as Nigerians, if they are called upon or if the government now comes up with a programme of rehabilitation, I am sure we will have a successful end to this crisis,” he said.