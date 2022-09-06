The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a US$ 500,000 contribution from the Government of Japan to help fund its assistance operations in favour of 204 000 refugees from Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in camps in the Kigoma region of Tanzania.

The donation was announced during a ceremony at the residence of the Ambassador of Japan, Yasushi Misawa, in the presence of WFP Country Director and Representative Sarah Gordon-Gibson.

“Japan is a strong supporter of WFP worldwide and grateful for the role the organization plays in responding to the needs of vulnerable populations hence I am pleased to make this contribution on behalf of the Government and people of Japan, to Tanzania, knowing it will help meet the urgent food needs of vulnerable displaced people at a time of rapidly rising prices and other significant challenges.” said H.E. Mr Yasushi Misawa, Ambassador of Japan to Tanzania. “Japan’s contribution to support WFP’s humanitarian response will help ensure vulnerable refugees in Tanzania are able to meet their nutritional needs.”

The contribution will be used to purchase 260 tonnes of beans for WFP’s food basket, which consists of cereal, a fortified wheat and soya blend with sugar known as Super Cereal, pulses, vegetable oil and salt.

Sizeable funding shortages in recent years have obliged WFP to reduce rations to the refugees at Nyarugusu and Nduta camps, sometimes to as little as two-thirds of their minimum daily caloric needs, with ominous implications for health and well-being.

“WFP is grateful to Japan for this timely contribution which comes at a critical time given the challenging circumstances,” said Sarah Gordon-Gibson, WFP Country Director and Representative in Tanzania. “The contribution from Japan will go a long way in investing in the Tanzanian economy through the local procurement of beans which will ultimately and quickly reach vulnerable refugee households.”

The government of Japan has been providing humanitarian food assistance to developing countries since 1968 and is a long-standing partner of WFP in Tanzania.