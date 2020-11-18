The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, said Wednesday that the ministry has so far completed 1786 housing units under its pilot housing programme, which started in 2016.

The minister said this while addressing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said 1056 indigenous contractors have so far participated in the project, which generated lots of employment in the process.

“The ministry of works and Housing presented a report on the housing sector of the ministry and the progress of various interventions across the country to council. The highlights were to let council know the progress with regard to construction of houses under the pilot programme and to report about the National Housing project which started in 2016.

“The project started with a total of 3926 housing units across 36 States, out of which 1786 has been completed and 2140 are still in various stages of completion; either the buildings, internal road network, plumbing or electrification and so on.

“And to let council know that that project on its own has provided engagement for 1056 indigenous contractors across the country, who in turn, not only employed direct Staff but also employed labour, artisanal skills and those type of workmen,” he said.

He said the ministry also updated the Federal Executive Council on the progress in the various federal secretariats in Gombe, Bayelsa, Nasarawa, Osun, Zamfara and Ekiti states, with that of Gombe already completed and occupied.