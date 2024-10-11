The First Lady Mrs Oluremi Tinubu Thursday called for the prioritisation of mental health in workplaces.

The First Lady said this in a statement to commemorate the 2024 World Mental Health Day (WMHD).

The statement reads: “Today I join the rest of the world to commemorate the Mental Health Awareness Day. This year’s theme “It’s Time to Prioritize Mental Health in the Workplace “is timely especially in times like this when most people feel dissatisfied at the work place for several reasons, that could affect one’s mental wellbeing.

“Emotions bottled up is the beginning of mental health issues and challenges that confront individuals. If there were no fears of stigmatisation, people will tend to speak openly about their struggles, thus leading to early diagnosis thereby improving recovery outcomes.

“With love and support, mental health issues will be drastically reduced within and outside the workplace.

“Let us all commit to improving mental health awareness and enjoin individuals to seek medical help and counseling early. Please, be your brother’s keeper for a safer society.”