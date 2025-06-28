The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mr Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State have confirmed peace deal brokered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Thursday night.

President Tinubu hosted a reconciliation meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, bringing together all the figures in the Rivers State political crisis.

Wike, Fubara, Speaker Martins Amaewhule and other Rivers State Assembly members attended the closed-door session.

Speaking on the peace deal, Wike said: Wike: “We have all agreed to work together with the governor, and the governor also agreed to work together with all of us. We are members of the same political family.

“Yes, just like humans, you have a disagreement, and then you also have time to also settle your disagreement. And that has finally concluded today, and we have come to report to Mr. President, that is what we have agreed so for me, everything is over. And enjoy all everybody who believes in working with us, to also work together with everybody that there’s no more acrimony. There’s nothing to say.”

On his part, Governor Fubara said: Fubara: “For me, it’s a day we have to thank Almighty God. For me, is it very important that this day has come to be.

“What we need for the progress of Rivers State is peace and by the special grace of God this night, with the help of mister president and the agreement of the leaders of the state, our leader, peace as returned in river states. We’ll do everything within our power to make sure that we sustain it this time around. Thank you.”