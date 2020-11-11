The Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, Wednesday declined to comment on the freezing of bank accounts belonging to key #EndSARS promoters and protesters.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja, the minister said government’s comments on the matter would jeopardize the ongoing investigations across the country.

He said the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up to investigate police brutality and extra-judicial killings have started their work in some states.

“I’m a bit constrained in addressing this issue because I know that various states have set up panels of inquiry to look into the entire EndSARS protests, with very defined terms of reference, so any attempt from me now to second-guess or try to defend or proffer answers to any question, I think will be improper. I’ll rather wait for the panels that have been set up to do their jobs,” he said.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reportedly froze the bank accounts of about 20 identified organisers of the #EndSARS protests and an organisation said to be linked with the protests.

The accounts are said to be domiciled in Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank, United Bank for Africa and Zenith Bank, among others.

Some of the affected individuals include Bolatito Racheal Oduala, Chima David Ibebunjoh, Mary Doose Kpengwa, Saadat Temitope Bibi, Bassey Victor Israel, Wisdom Busaosowo Obi, Nicholas Ikhalea Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Lanre Yusuf, Uhuo Ezenwanyi Promise, and Mosopefoluwa Odeseye.

Others are Adegoke Pamilerin Yusif. Umoh Grace Ekanem, Babatunde Victor Segun, Mulu Louis Teghenan, Mary Oshifowora, Winifred Akpevweoghene Jacob, Victor Solomon, Idunu A. Williams, and Gatefield Nigeria Limited.